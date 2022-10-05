7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: This festive season brings numerous god news for the Central government employees. A week after they received 4% hike in their Dearness Allowance, media reports on Tuesday claimed that the Central government employees are likely to get hike on HRA soon. According to latest reports, the Central government is planning to increase the HRA of employees soon. If the Centre increases the house rent allowance (HRA) of the government employees then their salaries is also likely to increase. A revision in HRA is expected anytime soon by the Union Cabinet.Also Read - 78-Day Bonus For Over 11L Railway Employees. Here's How It Will Be Calculated

On September 28, the Central government announced Dussehra bonanza and increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

Now, the HRA increase will act as a double bonanza for government employees during the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali.

The Central government employees must note that the last time the HRA was increased was in July 2021 and that time, the DA was also increased to 28 percent.

Now that the Centre has approved 4 percent DA hike for the government employees, so an increase in HRA can’t be ruled out.

As per an order from the Department of Expenditure in 2017, when the DA crosses 25 percent, the house rent allowance would also be revised. As part of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, for employees in ‘X’ class cities the HRA will be 27 percent of the basic pay while it will be 18 percent of the basic salary for employees in ‘Y’ class cities. And in the similar manner, the HRA will be 9 percent for employees of ‘Z’. However, the minimum HRA for all three categories will be Rs 5400, Rs 3600 and Rs 1800.

Reports further suggest that the HRA of government employees working ‘X’ category cities is likely to increase by 4 to 5 percent. Right now, the employees of ‘X’ category cities receive a 27 percent HRA on the basic salary.

According to reports, a 2 percent hike in HRA is likely for employees of ‘Y’ category cities and 1 percent HRA hike is expected for employees working in ‘Z’ category cities.