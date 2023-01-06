7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hiked For Govt Employees of These States Recently. See How Much Salary Increased

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: As a New Year gift, the states that have increased the DA and DR for their employees include Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

The Centre had last year announced a 3 per cent DA hike for its employees in January and then a 4 per cent hike effective from July 2022.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: To bring New Year cheers to the government employees, several states have increased the dearness allowance for their employees recently. The development comes at a time when the Central government employees are waiting for a hike in DA in the coming months. The Centre is likely to announce a DA hike anytime soon.

The Centre had last year announced a 3 per cent DA hike for its employees in January and then a 4 per cent hike effective from July 2022. After the second hike, the DA was increased to 38 per cent.

The Central government employees must be knowing that the Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1 every year.

However, the states that have increased the DA and DR for their employees include Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Tripura. Check full list here:

Odisha

On December 30, the Odisha government gave a new year’s gift to the state employees by announcing a 4 per cent DA hike. According to CMO, the new increase in DA and DR for officials and retired employees will retroactively take effect on July 1, 2022. At present, the DA and DR stand at 38 per cent as of the most recent revision.

Tripura

On December 27, the Tripura government announced a hike in DA for state employees. Giving details, CM Manik Saha said the state has declared a 12 per cent DA and DR hike effective from December 1. He added that the move from the government would benefit over 1 lakh regular employees and 80,800 pensioners.

Tamil Nadu

In the similar manner, the Tamil Nadu government on New Year’s Day, January 1, announced a big gift for the state employees and hike their DA and DR from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with immediate effect.

Centre’s DA hike

ON September 28 last year, the Central government had announced a 4 per cent DA and DR hike for its employees and the it estimated the additional financial implications on account of the increase of DA to employees at Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum, and Rs 4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

Soon after the Centre’s announcement, various states also increased the DA for their employees—such states include Jharkhand (4 per cent), Chhattisgarh (5 per cent), Haryana (4 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (4 per cent), Delhi (4 per cent), Rajasthan (4 per cent), Punjab (6 per cent), and Assam (4 per cent).