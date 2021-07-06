7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the Central government employees. The Centre has planned to hike the 7th pay commission Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefits for the central government employees and pensioners from September. An announcement in this regard was done recently. However, there are media reports suggesting that the Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday, July 7, to take a final call on the matter. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre Relaxes Children Education Allowance Claim Guidelines For Govt Employees | Details Here

If these reports are to be believed, then tomorrow is going to be very important day for 1.2 crore central employees and pensioners of the country. Apart from the announcement on hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR), the Centre might also announce hike in the arrears for two months of July and August. If this happens, then a huge amount of money will come to the bank account of central employees in the salary of September.

According to a report by Zee News, the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting on July 7 under the leadership of PM Modi.

It must be noted that a meeting was on June 26 held between the Finance Ministry and DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) where it was decided that Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be restored from September 2021.

Speaking to media, Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the National Council of JCM had said that the central employees currently get 17 percent dearness allowance. When the DA hike of the last three installments will be restored, then it will become directly 28%. As per updates from Shiv Gopal Mishra, the DA arrears of class 1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Central government has stalled the implementation of the DA hike since last year. Hence, for the last 2 years, the Central government employees are getting their DA at an earlier rate. Three increments are due as of now including the hike of January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021.