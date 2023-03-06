Home

7th Pay Commission: Salary Hike Announced For These Govt Employees. Check State-wise Details Here

7th Pay Commission for Central Govt Employees: Salary hike with the dearness allowance of employees and pensioners is calculated based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW),

7th Pay Commission: The Centre is likely to increase the dearness allowance of over 1 crore employees and pensioners by around 4% after March 8

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: At a time when the Central government employees are waiting for a hike in their salaries, the state government employees in the meantime have got their salary hiked. The Karnataka government hiked the dearness allowance of the employees after they resorted to an indefinite strike. On the other hand, the West Bengal government during the state budget presentation announced hike in dearness allowance of the employees. The employees of these two states got their Holi gift from their state governments.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last week announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent to placate the agitating employees in the state. The announcement came as government employees resorted to protest, demanding revision in salaries based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations and withdrawal of the National Pension System (NPS).

Giving details, Bommai said the state government has already appointed a 7th Pay Commission and after talks with the Association, the state arrived at an agreement. “As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued,” Bommai said in a statement.

Talking about the New Pension Scheme (NPS), Bommai said a committee would be constituted under the additional chief secretary to study the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. It will be asked to submit its report in two months.

West Bengal

During the state budget presentation on February 15, the West Bengal government announced a hike of 3 per cent in the dearness allowance (DA) for all state government employees and retired persons. The West Bengal state budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 was presented by Chandrima Bhattacharya, the state minister of finance (independent charge).

The announcement from the state government comes after recent protests by state government officials who demanded their pending dearness allowance payments. During the protest, the state government employees stated that the Mamata Banerjee government has not paid them the revised dearness allowance after the seventh pay commission was implemented.

In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Saumitra Khan had expressed his concern on the issue, stating that West Bengal government employees were on a hunger strike and not receiving their dearness allowance.

DA Hike For Central Govt Employees

In the meantime, the Centre is likely to increase the dearness allowance of over 1 crore employees and pensioners by around 4% after March 8, a report by Financial Express claimed. However, there is no official confirmation on the exact date of the DA hike announcement by the Centre. Hence, the central government employees must wait till the official order in this regard is released.

This latest hike will bring the dearness allowance from 38% to 42%. For the unversed, the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners is calculated based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which is published monthly by the Labour Bureau, a wing of the Labour Ministry.

