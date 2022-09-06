7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a big news for the government employees of Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced the formation of 7th pay commission for state government staff members. Notably, the 7th Pay Commission will be constituted in October 2022 to revise the pay scale of the government employees in the state.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Locals Cross Inundated Roads on Bulldozers | Video Goes Viral

The development comes after the joint action committee of various associations of government employees urged the Basavaraj Bommai administration to appoint a retired High Court judge as the chairperson of the 7th Pay Commission.

Earlier, the committee had also demanded withdrawal of "anti-labour" measures proposed by the government.

Giving details to Decca Chronicle, P Guruswamy, president of Karnataka Government Secretariat Employees’ Association, said the 7th Pay Commission under a retired judge should be constituted at the earliest

“The Commission should not be headed by bureaucrats as they do not serve the interests of the employees,” he said, adding, “The delay in constituting the 7th Pay Commission has affected the finances of the employees.”

Earlier in March, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that a commission would be set up to revise the salaries of government employees. After formation, the 7th Pay Commission would cover the salary prospects of some six lakh employees.

Bommai said this while speaking at the first State-level State government employees’ day and State-level ‘Sarvothama Seva’ awards function.

Bommai told the employees of ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories to adopt cows under the ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, a cattle adoption scheme of the government by paying an annual fee of Rs11,000.

“Under the ‘Punya Koti’ scheme, there are over one lakh cows in various goshalas for adoption. The new goshalas are being established in each district for which Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned. This requires the people’s participation and a special website has been created for this purpose. Rs 11,000 is fixed for the adoption of a cow for one year. I have adopted 100 cows and requested my ministerial colleagues to do the same,” he said.