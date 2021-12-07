7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: New Year 2022 seems like to be a year of bumper gifts for Central government employees. After getting recent hike in DA, DR, TA and HRA, there is another good news for the Central government employees in New Year. If media reports are to be believed, the Central government employees are likely to receive another 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance in January 2022. With the latest DA hike, there will be massive hike in the salary of these employees.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees, Their Annual Salary to Increase by Rs 95,000. Check Calculation Here

As per a report by Hindi Daily Prabat Khabar, after the increase in the DA, the salary of the central employees will increase by about Rs 20,000.

It must be noted that the Central employees at present are getting 31 percent dearness allowance. In July and in October, the dearness allowance (DA) of central employees was increased twice. If the Centre increases the Dearness Allowance of the employees by 3 percent, then their salary will increase significantly.

However, nothing has been officially announced by the government about the increase in dearness allowance, nor there is any statement from the government about when the DA will be increased.

Apart from the DA hike, there is another piece of good news for the Central government employees. As per reports, the Centre is holding discussions to increase the fitment factor. If the fitment factor increases, then the salary of the employees will automatically increase.

It must be noted that in 2016, the fitment factor was increased for the Central government employees. At that time, the basic salary of the employees was directly increased from Rs 6000 to Rs 18,000. Now the Centre is planning to increase the salary of central employees in 2022.

According to reports, the fitment factor of central and state employees may increase in New Year 2022. With the increase in fitment factor, the minimum wages of central employees will once again increase.

What is fitment factor: The Central government employees must note that the fitment factor is the factor that increases the salary of central employees by more than two and a half times. As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of central employees is determined by their basic salary and fitment factor in addition to allowances.