7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government employees who are for long time waiting for salary hike, here comes a big update for you. This piece of news will bring cheers on your faces for sure. As per media report, the Central government is likely to announce hike in salary for government employees before January 26.

As per a report by Zee News, the Central government may announce a hike in the fitment factor of central and state employees which in turn will increase the minimum wages for them.

The development comes as the Central government employees unions have long been demanding a hike in the minimum wage of Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and a raise in fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

The reports suggested that the fitment factor of central employees can be decided before January 26 (Republic Day), which means that there will be a big increase in the basic salary of the government employees.

If the Centre makes any announcement on hike in fitment factor, then their salary will consequently increase. Moreover, with the increase in fitment factor, the minimum wage of the Central government employees will automatically increase.

At present, the government employees are getting salary under fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which if increased to 3.68 percent, there will be an increase of Rs 8,000 in the minimum salary of the employees. This simply means the minimum pay of the central government employees will be hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

As per the calculation done by the experts in the matter, if the fitment factor is raised to 3.68, the basic salary of the employees will become Rs 26,000. At present, if the minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, they will be getting Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) according to the 2.57 fitment factor.