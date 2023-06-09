Home

7th Pay Commission: Will Central Govt Employees Get Another DA Hike in July? Check How Much Salary Will Increase

7th Pay Commission: In March this year, the DA was hiked by 4% for the Central government employees which became effective from January 1, 2023.

7th Pay Commission: Recently, the Union Cabinet increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After the recent hike in Dearness Allowance, the Central government employees are waiting for another hike in their salary. As per reports, they are expected to receive a potential increase of 3 to 4 per cent hike in DA in July 2023.

DA Likely to Increase by 3-4%

Reports further suggest that the Central government is considering hiking the DA from its existing 45 per cent to a modest 46 per cent in line with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. If the Centre hikes DA in July, then it will result in a salary hike for government employees. However, there is no official announcement on the matter from the centre.

In the meantime, the recent Employment Index of Consumer Price Index (EICPI) figures gave way to speculation in the media that government employees may witness an increase in their salary. Some of the reports also suggested that the dearness allowance might see a 3 per cent hike in July 2023.

DA Hiked by 4% in March 2023

In March this year, the DA was hiked by 4% which became effective from January 1, 2023. After this hike, the DA for central government employees was increased to 42%. If the Centre decides to hike the DA by 4% once again, then the total dearness allowance is expected to rise to 46%

For the unversed, dearness allowance is given to employees and pensioners to compensate them for rising inflation. It is being given twice a year – in January and July.

How Much Salary Will Increase?

If an employee gets a basic monthly salary at Rs 18,000, the dearness allowance at the current rate of 42 percent would be Rs. 7,560. After considering the DA calculation based on a 46 percent dearness allowance, it would be Rs. 8,280. Hence the monthly salary would witness a hike of Rs. 720, resulting in an annual increase of Rs. 99,360.

