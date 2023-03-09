Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike For Central Govt Employees to be Announced in Next 10 Days | Exclusive

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: The Finance Ministry official said if the Dearness Allowance is hiked, it will be effective from January 1, 2023.

7th Pay Commission: Apart from DA and Fitment Factor hike, the Central government employees are also demanding 18-month DA arrears.

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: At a time when lakhs of Central government employees are waiting for an announcement on salary hike, an official at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday said the dearness allowance hike for government employees could be announced in next 10 days as the paper works are under processing at the moment.

The finance ministry official, on the condition of anonymity, told India.com that the central government employees could expect a 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance this time. Moreover, Dearness Relief could also see a 4% hike for retired employees, he said, adding that if the Dearness Allowance is hiked, it will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the Central government could make the DA hike announcement on March 8. However, no such announcement has been made so far. The hike in DA and DR is going to benefit more than 50 lakh employees in the country.

Hike in Fitment Factor

Apart from the DA and DR hike, the Centre is also expected to revise the fitment factor this month. However, everything will be cleared when the Centre will make the announcement probably in a week time.

How Much Salary Will Increase?

The minimum salary is expected to rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 for central government employees if the fitment factor is hiked. The common fitment factor now stands at 2.57 per cent. The government employees are demanding the Centre to raise the fitment factor to 3.68 per cent.

Demand For 18-month DA Arrears

Apart from DA and Fitment Factor hike, the Central government employees are also demanding 18-month DA arrears. Will it be released this time? The Central government is yet to make any announcement in this matter.

The Central government employees must know that the Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1.

The Centre had last hiked the dearness allowance in September 2022 which benefitted about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. The Centre had hiked the DA by 4 per cent to 38 per cent. Before this, the Centre had raised the DA by 3 per cent to 34 per cent in March under the 7th Pay Commission.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.