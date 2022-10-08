7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Diwali came early for many government employees this year as the Centre recently hiked their Dearness Allowance and increased their salary. On September 28, the Union Cabinet announced to increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.Also Read - 1000+ EV Charging Points In Delhi In Less Than Year. Why It's Significant

Interestingly, the additional installment of DA and dearness relief (DR) will be an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension. The Centre said the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,852.5 crore per annum.

Notably, the increase in the DA and DR is based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

However, it is not just the Central government employees, but the state government employees also received a hike in their Dearness Allowance and Dearness relief ahead of Diwali. Check full list here:

Delhi hikes DA by 4%

Bring relief to thousands of employees, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order to increase the dearness allowance of its employees by 4 per cent in accordance with the decision of the Central government.

Going in line with the revision rate of the Centre, the finance department of the Delhi government forwarded the details to its concerned departments and autonomous bodies.

Karnataka hikes DA by 3.75%

Prior to this, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last week approved a hike in the dearness allowance for the State government employees from 27.25 per cent to 31 per cent of their basic pay. The state government said the hike of 3.75 per cent would cost Rs 1,282.72 crore more for the government.

”CM @BSBommai has cleared the proposal for increase of DA to Govt. employees and retired employees by 3.75 % w.e.f 1st July 2022. The Addl. financial implication is 1,282.72 cr,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

The state government said that the fresh DA hike is applicable from July 1, 2022. The last DA hike in Karnataka was done in April this year.

Odisha hikes DA by 3%

Bringing cheers for the government employees, the Odisha government last month hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees by 3 per cent with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022. The proposal was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. With the latest hike, the rate of DA will be enhanced to 34 per cent from the existing 31 per cent.

Apart from DA, the state government has also increased the Dearness Relief of the pension of its retired employees by 3 per cent. The state government said the employees will get the additional DA and TI amount in their September salary and pension along with eight months’ arrear.

With the move from the Odisha government, over 4 lakh regular employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners will be benefited.

Rajasthan hikes DA by 4%

In the similar manner, the Rajasthan government last month approved a four per cent increase in dearness allowance to state employees and pensioners. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “In line with the central government employees, dearness allowance has been increased by four per cent for state employees as well. Now, 38 per cent dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022.”

The chief minister further said the additional expenditure of Rs 1,096 crore will be incurred from the state fund in implementing today’s announcement made in the interest of employees.