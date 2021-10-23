7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After the Centre announced 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance of the Central government employees, some of the state governments also announced massive Diwali bonanza for their employees and increased their salary.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: After 3% DA Hike, Salary Of Govt Employees To Increase By Rs 7966 Per Month | Check Calculation Here

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hiked a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners on the occasion of Diwali, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an 8 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state employees.

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet hiked dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent to 31 per cent to benefit 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. Notably, this decision to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of Rs 9,488 crore on the exchequer.

In July, the Centre had restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) and increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

Rajasthan: On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave his approval to a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners on the occasion of Diwali. The state employees and pensioners will now get 31 per cent dearness allowance with effect from July 1, 2021, as against 28 per cent earlier.

The chief minister said about 8 lakh officers-employees who are getting salary on the basis of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Salary) Rules, 2017, as well as 4.10 lakh pensioners will get the benefit of the decision.

However, the state government said it will bear the financial burden of about Rs 1,230 crore annually on this increase.

On the other hand, Gehlot also approved an ad-hoc bonus on Diwali to about six lakh employees of the state. This benefit will be available to state employees drawing salary in the pay matrix level-12 or Grade Pay-4800 and below, except state service officers (gazetted), according to a statement.

Madhya Pradesh: Taking note of his Rajasthan counterpart, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan this week announced an eight per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA). The decision took the total DA component paid to government employees to 20 per cent. With the latest announcement, the employees will get increased DA with the salary of October 2021, to be disbursed in November 2021.

Th chief minister added that a total DA of officers and employees of the state government will increase from 12 percent to 20 percent.

It must be noted that the salary hike due in July 2020 and January 2021 had been postponed because of the impact of the pandemic on the state’s finances, and the government has now decided that 50 per cent of this pending increment too will be provided with the salary of October 2021.