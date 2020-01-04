7th Pay Commission Latest News: Ahead of the budget session, the Narendra Modi-led Centre may announce a big news for 48 lakh government employees, who have been demanding a pay hike beyond the recommendations of 7CPC. If reports are to be believed, the Centre is planning to increase the minimum salary of the central government employees by modifying the 7th Pay Commission fitment factor.

Earlier, the government employees were hopeful that the Centre would announce a pay hike in November 2019 after media reports claimed that the Union Cabinet, in its November 10 meeting took some major decisions and Ministry of Finance will make an official announcement soon. However, there hopes were dashed after sources confirmed that the issue (increase in basic minimum pay) was not even discussed in the Cabinet meet.

In February 2014, to review the principles and structure of salary of all central government employees including defence forces in India, the government had set up 7th CPC, commonly called only Pay Commission. It submitted its report to the government on November 19, 2015.