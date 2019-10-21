7th Pay Commission Latest News: In what could bring cheers to government employees this festive season, the Centre has increased Transport Allowance (TA) as Diwali gift. With the Centre’s decision, monthly salary will go up by Rs 810 to Rs 4,320.

Notably, the TA will be decided by the Centre on the basis of the category of the city a government employee is posted. For urban cities, the minimum TA for urban cities under 7th CPC is Rs 1350 while maximum TA under the Seventh Pay Commission is Rs 7,200.

In smaller cities, the TA promised under the 7th Pay Commission ranges from Rs 900 to Rs 3,600 per month.

The approved TA of Rs 7200 in tier-1 cities is Rs 360, registering a hike of 5 per cent.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update:

So, with the rise in the TA and the DA, a government employee’s salary has risen by Rs 4,320.

Earlier, the Center announced that non-gazetted government employees belonging to Group B and Group C were entitled to receive a bumper Diwali bonanza under the Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) section. It must be noted that in order to be eligible for the ad-hoc bonus, the central government employees serving from 2018-19 should have completed at least six months of their services. It also includes those who were in service till 31st March 2019.

Meanwhile, the government employees are demanding a hike of Rs 8,000 as the current salary has failed to meet their financial needs. The central employees have been getting the benefit of the 7th Pay Commission since January 1, 2016.

The 7th Central Pay Commission, also called the 7th Pay Commission, was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces in India. It submitted its report on November 19, 2015.