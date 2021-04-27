7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government employees were happy for many months that they will get hike in their Travel Allowance (TA) from July since many announcements regarding restoration of Dearness allowance (DA) was made by the Central government. Apart from hike in Dearness Allowance, it was expected that their TA will also increase. However, as per a Mint report this may not be the case for central government employees now. The report stated that the central government servants (CGS) TA won’t rise in sync with the DA hike as the current DA is not 25 per cent or above. As per the 7th CPC pay matrix calculation rule, TA hike won’t be applicable in 7th pay commission pay matrix from July 2021 as the existing DA of central government employees is 17 per cent only. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre, States Have Big Holi Benefits For Govt Employees | Check Details Here

Speaking to Mint, Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council JCM said, "It's true that central government employees' TA rises in sync with the DA hike. But, this is possible only when the DA is 25 per cent or above. Currently, central government employees' DA is at 17 per cent that means their TA won't rise as some media houses are reporting."

He also added that after the DA restoration in July 2021, DA will be more than 25 per cent and hence when the DA hike announcement for July to December 2021 will happen, then only TA hike can be expected.

However, no official announcement has been made so far in this regard. So, this report may come as a setback to over 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh central government pensioners, who were expecting increase in TA along with their DA and DR.

In the meantime, there is a piece of good news for the Central government employees that the night duty allowance for a section of employees is expected to come into effect from July. Earlier, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Department of Personal and Training (DoPT) had issued guidelines in the first half of the last financial year regarding night duty allowance.