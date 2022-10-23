7th Pay Commission: Assam became the latest to join the list of states that announced the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for government employees ahead of Diwali. Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) hike to employees that will be payable with October month’s salary.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: After DA Hike, Central Govt Employees May Get HRA Hike Soon. Here’s How Much Increment Expected

“Happy to announce 4% additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month’s salary.

Hope this will add to the festive fervour. Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali!,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Happy to announce 4% additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month’s salary.

Hope this will add to the festive fervour. Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 23, 2022

This comes days after the Assam government increased the daily duty allowance of the home guards of the state from Rs 300 to Rs 767. After the hike, the monthly salary of a home guard will be Rs 23,010, the state government said. “A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 home guards, we’ve approved enhancement of their daily wages to Rs 767 from the existing Rs 300, thus increasing their monthly wages to Rs 23,010,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Several states including Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha and Rajasthan increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief of government employees ahead of Diwali.

Last month, the Union Cabinet increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension.