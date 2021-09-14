7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The state government employees of Assam, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you. As per latest updates, the state government is planning to disburse pension to the government employees on the day of retirement itself. An announcement in this regard has been made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.Also Read - Good News! This State Likely to Announce DA Hike For Its Employees, Pensioners in Coming Days. Read Details

While reviewing the functioning of Directorate of Pension and Public Grievances, Biswa Sarma issued directions to the officers concerned to integrate both Krityagata and AMTRON pension portals along with linking them with treasury offices within January 2022 to make pension disbursement system swift and paperless.

It must be noted that the state-run AMTRON is the nodal implementing agency of the Information Technology department, while Kritagyata is an online pension sanction and payment tracking system implemented by the Directorate of Pension and Public Grievances.

Giving further details, the chief minister said he has directed AMTRON to provide one scanner in the office of every Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) where an operator will upload documents of the pensioner and the Directorate will download and disburse after digital signature.

He also added that the system would eliminate the need for physical documents and expedite the pension disbursal.

Notably, the state government has set the target of disposal of 1,500 pension cases per month, an increase from the present 1,000 cases every month.

The state government has stressed on the need for the pensioners to submit their documents before six months from the date of retirement so that their Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) can be generated on the day of retirement.

The chief minister further highlighted that over 272 unmarried daughters of state government employees have been provided family pension and compensatory family pension has been disbursed among 2,115 beneficiaries through Kritagyata portal as fulfilment of the state government’s commitment to make pension system hassle free and efficient.