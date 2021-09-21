7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: This is a season of multiple bonanza for the Central government employees. They are going to get 3% DA hike ahead of the festive season, various media reports claimed citing government sources. This additional DA hike will be given to them just months after their DA was restored from 17 per cent to 28 per cent with effect from July 1, 2021.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission DA, Gratuity, Leave Encashment Benefits For Government Employees Retired In 2021

In July, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said that the Central government has decided to increase the dearness allowance for central government employees and pensioners by 11% to 28%.

This festive season, again, the Central government employees are going to get DA hike and the rate of DA and DR could be increased by 3 per cent, as a result of which, the central government employees and pensioners could receive DA and DR up to 31 per cent of their basic pay.

In addition to the increase in the DA and DR, the Central government employees will also get some other benefits which were announced recently.