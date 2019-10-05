7th Pay Commission Latest News: People whose family members in the Indian Forces died during wars will now get a four-fold hike in their compensation from the government. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a four-fold hike in compensation for all categories of battle casualties from the existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

A statement released by the Defence Ministry stated that the enhancement in compensation for the next of kin of all categories of battle casualties has been given in-principle approval by the Union Minister.

“Earlier, there was a provision of financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the battle casualties which are fatal, disability above 60 per cent, battle casualties invalided out due to disability and Rs 1 lakh to disability less than 60 per cent. It was in addition to liberalised family pension, financial assistance from Army Group Insurance, Army Welfare Fund and ex-gratia amount,” said the ministry statement.

The fund from the Centre is given in addition to liberalised family pension, financial assistance from Army group insurance, Army Welfare Fund and ex-gratia amount.

The defence Ministry will grant the compensation under Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (ABCWF). Instituted in July 2017 and implemented since April 2016, the fund under the scheme has been set up under Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare of the Defence Ministry.

The move from the government came after an incident in February 2016 where 10 soldiers were buried in an avalanche in Siachen. A large number of people offered monetary assistance to families of battle casualties.

Created under the Charitable Endowments Act, 1890, the fund is given to the family members of the dead soldiers in addition to the existing schemes for the welfare of families of martyrs and children of battle casualties.

Apart from this fund, a number of other funds are also given to the family member of dead soldiers, which includes ex-gratia (central) for various ranks ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh and Army Group Insurance ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)