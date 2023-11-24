Home

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike For Govt Employees of These States Will be Announced After Assembly Elections

7th Pay Commission: Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are the states that are planning to hike dearness allowance for the government employees after the assembly elections are over.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Even though many states have already announced dearness allowance (DA) for their respective employees, some of the state area planning to hike DA for their employees after the assembly elections. As per latest media reports, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are the states that are planning to hike salary and incentives for the government employees after the assembly election is over.

Chhattisgarh to Hike DA After Elections

Both phases of elections have been concluded in Chhattisgarh. After voting, now the results are awaited in the state. The code of conduct is still in force in the state. However, in the meantime, the Election Commission has given great relief to the government employees of the state. The Election Commission has allowed the state government to increase the dearness allowance of employees. After the elections in the state.

After the assembly election, the dearness allowance (DA) of all the government employees of the state is likely to be increased by four percent. At present 42 percent dearness allowance is being given to the employees in Chhattisgarh. With the latest hike, the DA will go up by 46%.

Madhya Pradesh to Hike DA After Polls

As the elections are happening in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to hike the dearness allowance of the state employees after the assembly election is over. Notably, the assembly election in the state was held in two phases and the results will be declared on December 3.

A report by naidunia.com claimed that a 4% DA hike is likely to be announced for Madhya Pradesh government employees after the assembly election. Over 7 lakh employees are expected to be benefitted by the move of the state government. If the DA is hike, it will increase from 42% to 46%, which will be par with the Central government employees.

Bihar Hikes DA by 4% For State Employees

Earlier this week, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government hiked dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 4 percent. The announcement was made by the chief minister in the cabinet meeting.

As part of the 7th Pay Commission, the government employees in the state are presently eligible for a DA of 42 percent. With the latest decision, the dearness allowance would be raised to 46 percent.

The state government said the increased DA will be rolled out with the salaries in December, Live Hindustan reported, adding that arrears would also be paid to the employees for four months.

The move to raise the DA would benefit around 4.5 lakh state government employees in Bihar, and the DR hike would benefit around 6 lakh pensioners of the state.

Centre Hikes DA For Govt Employees

Ahead of Diwali, the Central government last month hiked dearness allowance of its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent of the basic salary. Giving details, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief will benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners, respectively.

Ahead of Diwali, various states have also announced DA hike for their respective state government employees. While some states announced 3% DA, other states announced 4% DA hike for their employees.

