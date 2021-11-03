7th Pay Commission Latest News: This is a season of salary hike for Central and state government employees. Some have received 3% hike in DA and some others have received hike in Dearness relief. However, the Probationary Officer (Bank PO) working in a government banking sector have also received hike in their salary ahead of Diwali. As per a report by Zee Business, more than 8 lakh bankers and supporting staff of the country have benefited from this move of the Centre. Their salary has increased from November 2021.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Centre Hikes Maximum Limit Of Family Pension, New Rules Here

Ahead of Diwali, the Central government has increased their Dearness Allowance. This dearness allowance has been issued for one quarter. Dearness Allowance has increased to 30.38% with the latest hike. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Announces Major Hike In DA For State Govt Employees. Details

As per updates from the All India Bank officers confederation (AIBOC), the dearness allowance has been increased for November, December, January. Notably, the dearness allowance has been increased by 37 slabs. As per updates, there was an increase of 30 slabs for August, September and October. This increase has come after the release of the data of AIACPI (All India Average Consumer Price Index). Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Family Can Avail Instant Pension After Death of Govt Employee. Details Here

Salary of bankers will increase

The salary of Probationary Officers (Bank PO) working in a government bank ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 42,000 per month. In this, the part of basic salary is Rs 27,620 per month. And there is a direct increase in the salary due to increase in DA by more than 3 percent. The maximum basic salary of the Bank PO after promotion becomes Rs 42,020.