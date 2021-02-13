7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: In what can be called good news for lakhs of Central Government employees, the Narendra Modi-led Centre has decided to raise the upper ceiling from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh per month. Union Minister Jitendra Singh made an announcement in this regard yesterday. “In a far-reaching reform regarding family pensions, the upper ceiling has been raised from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per month”, said the Union minister on Friday. Notably, the development comes at a time when government employees are worried over delay in Dearness Allowance (DA) announcement. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News And Update: Supreme Court's Big Relief For Central Govt Employees, Pensioners | Read on

Ease of living For Family Members of Deceased Employees

The move will bring ‘ease of living’ for the family members of the deceased central government employees and would provide adequate financial security to them, claimed Singh.

Moreover, the minister informed that the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) has issued clarification on the amount admissible in case a child is eligible to draw two family pensions after death of his or her parents.

“The amount of both the family pensions will now be restricted to Rs 1,25,000 per month, which is more than two and half times higher than the earlier limit”, he stated further.

What’s News?

Earlier instructions laid down that the total amount of two-family pensions in such cases, shall not exceed to Rs 45,000 per month and Rs 27,000 per month which were determined at the rate of 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively taking into account of the highest pay of Rs 90,000 as per 6th CPC recommendations.

Since the highest pay has been revised to Rs 2,50,000 per month after the implementation of 7th CPC recommendations, therefore the amount prescribed in Rule 54 (11) of CCS (Pension) Rules has also been revised to Rs 1,25,000 per month being 50 per cent of Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 75,000 per month being 30 per cent of Rs 2,50,000.

What Does The Existing Rule Say?

If parents are government servants and one of them dies while in service or after retirement, the family pension in respect of the deceased shall become payable to the surviving spouse, and in the event of the death of the spouse, the surviving child shall be granted the two family pensions in respect of the deceased parents subject to fulfilment of other eligibility conditions.