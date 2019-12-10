7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has issued a notification inviting applications for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can apply for the posts before December 30, 2019 through online registration of application on AIIMS, Jodhpur website, www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. Selected candidates will be paid as per 7th pay commission report based salary system.

Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria

a) For eligibility to apply for these posts upper age limit as on 31st December, 2019 will be 40 years. This is relaxable

for SC / ST candidate for a maximum period of Five years. In the case of OBC candidates it is relaxable upto

maximum period of Three years. In the case of Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, this is relaxable upto

maximum period of Ten years for General category, Thirteen years forOBC category and Fifteen years for SC/ST

category candidates.

b) To be eligible for selection for these posts, the candidate should pass the qualifying examination by 31st December, 2019 & result should be declared to this effect on or before this date.

c) In case of those who have appeared for exam / viva voce and result is yet to be declared then applicant will be allowed to appear in theory and/or interview provisionally.

d) In cases where result of qualifying exam is declared after 31st December, 2019 their candidature will stand cancelled and no claim for selection on the basis of theory exam and Interview allowed provisionally will be considered.

e) The candidates who are in service in any Government Institutions are required to submit No Objection

Certificate from the employer at the time of Interview. The candidates will not be permitted for Interview if they fail

to produce no objection certificate on the day of interview during scrutiny of documents.

Application fee:

i). For PwBD Candidate: Nil

ii). General/OBC category: ₹1,000/- + transaction charges as applicable.

iii). SC/ST category: ₹ 800/- + transaction charges as applicable.

iv). Note: Payment should be made online only and the application fee once remitted shall not be refunded.

Vacancy details:

Anesthesiology and Critical Care, MD / DNB (Anaesthesiology)

Anatomy, MD / MS / DNB (Anatomy) / M.Sc. (Anatomy) with PhD

Biochemistry, MD / DNB (Biochemistry) / M.Sc. (Biochemistry) with PhD

Burns & Plastic Surgery, M.Ch./DNB (Burn & Plastic Surgery)

Cardiology, DM/DNB (Cardiology)

Cardiothoracic Surgery, M.Ch./DNB (CTVS)

Community Medicine and Family Medicine, MD/DNB (Community Medicine / PSM)

Dentistry (Endodontics), MDS (Endodontics)

Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, MD/DNB (Radiology)

Endocrinology & Metabolism, DM/DNB (Endocrinology)

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, MD/DNB (Forensic Medicine)

Gastroenterology, DM/DNB (Gastroenterology)

General Medicine, MD/DNB (General Medicine)

General Surgery, MS/DNB (General Surgery)

Medical Oncology / Haematology, DM/DNB (Medical Oncology) / DM / DNB (Haematology)

Microbiology, MD/DNB (Microbiology)

Neonatology, MD/DNB (Paediatrics)/DM/DNB (Neonatology)

Nephrology, DM/DNB (Nephrology)

Neurology, DM/DNB (Neurology)

Nuclear Medicine, MD/DNB (Nuclear Medicine)

Orthopaedics, MS/DNB (Orthopaedics)

Obstetrics and Gynaecology, MS/MD/DNB (Obs. & Gynaecology)

Paediatric Surgery, M.Ch/DNB (Paediatric Surgery)

Paediatrics, MD/DNB (Paediatrics)

Pathology / Lab. Medicine, MD/DNB (Pathology)

Pharmacology, MD/DNB (Pharmacology)

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, MD/DNB (PMR)

Physiology, MD/DNB (Physiology) / M.Sc. (Physiology) with PhD

Psychiatry, MD/DNB (Psychiatry)

Radiotherapy, MD/DNB (Radiotherapy)

Surgical Gastroenterology, M.Ch/DNB (Surgical Gastroenterology)

Surgical Oncology, M.Ch/DNB (Surgical Oncology)

Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank, MD/DNB (Transfusion Medicine / Pathology)

Trauma & Emergency (Medical), MD/DNB (Medicine/Geriatric Medicine/Emergency Medicine)

Trauma & Emergency (Surgical), MS/DNB (General Surgery)/M.Ch (Trauma Surgery and Critical Care)

Urology, M.Ch/DNB (Urology)

Candidates can also check the official notice from the official website or else from this link here.