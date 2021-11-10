7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: This is a season of salary hike for the government employees. After the Centre announced hike in Dearness Allowance last month, a number of state governments also hike the DA of their respective employees. After Diwali bonanza, now the Central government has increased the Dearness Allowance of BSNL employees by 9 per cent on the occasion of Chhath Puja 2021.Also Read - Chhath 2021: From Patna to Hyderabad, Devotees Celebrate Chhath Puja, Pay Obeisance to Sun God | See PHOTOS

As per a report by JanSatta, the salary of BSNL employees will increase in November. Along with this, their HRA will also be increased. In this way the employees will get double benefit for Chhath Puja 2021. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut Tomorrow For Chhath Puja in These Cities | Complete List Here

As per the report, the increase in DA has been given to those employees, who are getting salary on the basis of Pay Revision of 2007. Non-executive employees are also included in this category to receive increased DA. However, there will be no effect on the amount of DA for October 1, 2020, January 2021 and April 2021 as the DA freeze was kept during that time. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2021: 3 Saree Styling Tips to Make This Festival More Fun And Fashionable

It must be noted that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a total of 1,49,577 employees, out of which 78,323 people have retired under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). The Centre had informed that as of January 1, 2020, the total number of employees of BSNL was 1,49,577. After this, 78,323 employees have voluntarily retired under VRS.

The move to increase the DA of BSNL employees comes after the Centre hiked the DA of Central government employees in October. On October 21, the Centre hiked the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent to 31 per cent to benefit 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. This was informed by Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur.

This decision to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of Rs 9,488 crore on the exchequer. Earlier in July, the government had restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) and increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

Due to COVID pandemic, the Centre had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.