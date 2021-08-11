7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: To bring a great relief, the Centre had last month increased the dearness allowance of the Central government employees to 28 per cent. The hike was effective from July 1, 2021. Now the Central government employees are waiting for the DA hike for the month of June 2021. Various media portals have reported that the Centre is planning to release dearness allowance for June 2021. If the Centre further hikes the Dearness Allowance of the government employees, then the total dearness allowance will be 31% instead of 28%. In this way, the salary of central employees will increase once again.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Important Update For Central Government Employees | Details Here

However, there is no official confirmation given on Dearness allowance for June 2021 and the Centre has not decided anything on the matter as yet. Media reports citing AICPI data for January to May 2021 project that 3% dearness allowance will increase further.

As reported by Zee News, JCM Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra said the decision will be announced soon. However, when the increased salary will be paid is not yet decided.

It must be noted that in January 2020, the dearness allowance was increased by 4 percent. Then in June 2020, there was an increase of 3 percent. After this, it increased by 4 percent in January 2021. That is, in these three jumps, the dearness allowance has increased by a total of 11 percent and now it has reached 28%. Now, after the increase of 3 percent in June, the dearness allowance will reach 31 percent (17+4+3+4+3).

Last month, the Central Government announced dearness allowance for the last 18 months and the DA of the employees has been increased by 11%, and now the Central Government employees and pensioners will be paid DA and DR at the rate of 28%.