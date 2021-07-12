New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to fulfill the demand of central government employees and pensioners, who were demanding a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA). If reports are to be believed, the government employees and pensioners may receive a 3 per cent DA hike in July, an announcement regarding the same is expected soon.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today 2021: From DA, DR Restoration to New Time Limit For Submission of Travel Allowance, 5 BIG Changes For Central Govt Employees

Currently, central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission are getting DA at 17 per cent. This number is expected to reach 28 per cent after the restoration of three pending DA installments. Besides, with further addition of the 3 per cent DA hike in July, the Dearness Allowance of govt employees and pensioners will go up to 31 per cent from September.

For the uninitiated, DA was hiked by 4 per cent in January 2020, 3 per cent in July 2020 and again 4 per cent in January 2021. But owing to the pandemic, the government employees were getting DA at older rate of 17 per cent as the Centre had decided to freeze their Dearness Allowance.

The development comes after the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data from January to May 2021 was released. The index showed an increment of 0.5 percent, taking it to 120.6. Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of National Council of JCM asserted that the data suggests that DA may get increased by 3 percent by June 2021.

Notably, for a 4 per cent increase in DA, the AICPI data would have to reach 130 points. Thus with the addition of June 2021 DA, central government employees may get up to 31 percent Dearness Allowance in September, reported Zee Business.