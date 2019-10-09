7th Pay Commission Latest News: The central government has announced a bumper Diwali bonanza for Group B and Group C non-gazetted central government employees. This is for employees who are not covered by any productivity linked bonus scheme. The calculation ceiling for payment of this ad-hoc bonus will be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000. Eligible employees of Central Paramilitary Forces and Armed Forces will also receive this bonus.

Commenting on this announcement, Harishankar Tiwari, former chairman at AG Brotherhood — a Prayagraj-based institution said, “Central government gives NLPB every year ahead of festivals. This bonus announced this year is of 30.4 days salary and it would come at Rs 6,900. This bonus is for the Central Armed Forces’ and Para Military Forces’ employees too.”

Only those employees who were in service as on 31.3.2019 and have rendered at least six months of continuous service during the year 2018-19 will be eligible. Pro-rata payment will be admissible to the eligible employees for a period of continuous service during the year from six months to a full year, the eligibility period being taken in terms of the number of months of service (rounded off to the nearest number of months).

How to calculate the bonus: The quantum of Non-PLB (ad-hoc bonus) will be worked out on the basis of average emoluments/calculation ceiling whichever is lower. To calculate Non-PLB (Ad-hoc bonus) for one day, the average emoluments in a month will be divided by 30.4 (average number of days in a month). This will, thereafter, be multiplied by the number of days of bonus granted. To illustrate, taking the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of Rs. 7000 (where actual average emoluments exceed Rs. 7000), Non-PLB (Ad-hoc Bonus) for thirty days would work out to Rs. 7000×30/30.4=Rs.6907.89 (rounded off to Rs.6908/-)

The Indian Railways has already announced 78 days bonus for its non-gazetted employees of Group B, Group C and Group D. Around 12 lakh non-gazetted employees of the Indian Railways will be benefitted by this decision as they would get Rs 17,951 as bonus ahead of the festival season.

