7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: In a good news for government employees, the fixed monthly allowance of state employees has been hiked from 50 to 100 per cent.

The Cabinet has revised the rates of fixed travel allowances applicable from November 1, 2012, based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay report. The revised rates will come into force with immediate effect.

It must be noted that the state government will bear the additional annual expenditure of about Rs 20 crore for the same.

The decision is being said to benefit more than one and a half lakh employees working in various state departments.

The 7th CPC, commonly called only Pay Commission was set by the government in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces in India. It submitted its report to the government on November 19, 2015.

In 2016, late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had assured the unions that the government will look into their core demand of increasing pay and fitment formula through a High-Level Committee.