Karnataka Government Announces 17 Percent Salary Hike For State Employees | Details Inside

CM Bommai has informed that he has directed the committee to study changes introduced in other States across India and submit their report in two months.

Bengaluru: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has announced a 17 percent hike in basic salary as interim relief to the employees who were demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the state. According to a Times Now report, the government has also constituted a committee under an additional chief secretary to study the feasibility of reverting to the old pension scheme from the national pension scheme.

Karnataka Govt Employees on Strike: What Are The Key Demands?

The government employees across Karnataka launched an indefinite strike from March 1, demanding fulfilment of their various demands. Most of the services, including OPD in government hospitals, BBMP office, and revenue offices will be disrupted due to the protest.

Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the state.

Implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Implementation of at least 40% of fitment facilities.

The employees have forwarded three major demands — implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report, reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities.

“Our senior officials are in touch with the government employees’ association and their President, and are holding talks. I have already made it clear in the Assembly that we were the ones who formed the seventh pay commission and it will be implemented in 2023-24 itself, and funds for it have been allocated in the budget,” Bommai told reporters at Hubballi told earlier.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President C S Shadakshari had earlier said that all services including hospitals — other than casualty and essential services, — will be affected. Also, all services of ‘Mahanagara Palike’ and ‘Pura Sabha’ including pourakarmika (civic workers) and various energy supply companies.

Revenue collection, schools and pre-university examinations, will also be hit, he said, adding that “there is already an 8-month delay, we cannot wait anymore, we don’t know what will happen when the new government comes in, so the employees have decided to go on strike voluntarily”.

