7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a wonderful news for the Central government employees as the Indian Railways has taken a big step to provide relief to them. As per a report on Zee Business, the Railway management has written a letter to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) asking the Centre to stop recovery of the Night Duty Allowance given to the central government employees in the Indian Railways.

Speaking to Zee Business on the development, Anoop Sharma, General Secretary — Delhi Zone, Northern Railways, said that the Railways has stopped the recovery of the Night Duty Allowance being given to its employees before the Centre changed 7th CPC (central pay commission) Night Duty Allowance rule and Rs 43,600 ceiling was imposed. Also Read - Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express Train Operations To Remain Suspended From Friday Till Further Advice

However, Sharma said that they have raised their demand with the Centre that in case the Indian Railways is not paying Night Duty Allowance to its employees, then it should not ask its employees to come for duty at night. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees Await News On DA Hike, Arrear Clearance And Other Benefits

Further, Sharma added that the ceiling is non-viable for Indian Railways as majority of the railway staff being posted at station duty are above the ceiling and if they won’t be given Night Duty Allowance, then asking them to come at night for duty is unjust.

Saying that the DoPT should understand the work culture of central government employees at the Indian Railways, he said the Centre should take proper decision in this regard.

As per the new rule of the Centre, one’s Night Duty Allowance is calculated as [{Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance (DA)}/2001]. This calculation is implemented in all central government offices and ministries. Earlier, Night Duty Allowance was equal for all employees of the same grade pay. In the changed rule, one’s basic pay will be applicable now.

According to a report by DNA, the Central government is considering changing the rules of Night Duty Allowance for Railway employees. However, the change in rules will benefit railway employees working at night.

Who are entitled to Night Duty allowance? As per the central government norm, night duty allowance will be given only when an employee works from 10 PM till 6 AM.