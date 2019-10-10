7th Pay Commission Latest News: Non-gazetted Central government employees belonging to Group B and Group C are entitled to receive a bumper Diwali bonanza under the Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) section, stated a report. This announcement, made by the central government on October 4, is applicable only to those central government employees who are not eligible for the NLPB.

As per the official announcement by Tiwari, in order to be eligible for the ad-hoc bonus, the central government employees serving from 2018-19 should have completed at least six months of their services. It also includes those who were in service till 31st March 2019. Tiwari also mentioned the formula that helps one in calculating the Ad-hoc bonus. The formula is (7,000X30)/30.4 = 6907.89.

Notably, former chairman of a Prayagraj-based institution named AG Brotherhood — Harishankar Tiwari was quoted by a report as saying, “Central government gives NLPB every year ahead of festivals. This bonus announced this year is of 30.4 days salary and it would come at Rs 6,900. This bonus is for the Central Armed Forces’ and Para Military Forces’ employees too.”

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that as a ‘Diwali gift’, the dearness allowance of 50 lakh government employees and 62 lakh pensioners will be raised by five per cent to 17 per cent.

7th Pay Commission Latest Updates: