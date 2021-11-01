Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for State government employees. “The state government has announced a 11 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for State government employees,” CM Channi said during a press conference in Chandigarh.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Family Can Avail Instant Pension After Death of Govt Employee. Details Here

CM Channi also informed that the Punjab Cabinet has approved PSPCL’s proposal to terminate GVK Goindwal Sahib PPA, who was providing electricity at Rs 6-7 per unit. Now, Punjab announced its own 500 MW tender. The rate of electricity will be Rs 2.38 per unit. Also Read - Supreme Court Sets Aside Calcutta High Court Order on Complete Ban on Firecrackers In West Bengal

“Punjab Cabinet has decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 across slabs. Rs 1.19 will be the new rate for small consumers,” he said. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Updates: Railways to Run Five Additional Special Trains From Bandra Terminus to Bhuj, Okha, Bhavnagar | Full List Here