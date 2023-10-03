Home

7th Pay Commission: RSCWS Makes This Important Request To Finance Ministry | Check Details Here

The Ministry of DoP&PW has also, in a vide letter dated 4 April 2022, asked for an early implementation of the above recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission: The Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) has requested the Modi government to implement the recommendation of a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Pensioner’s grievances. To recall, the Finance Minster, in a memorandum, dated 5 September 2023, the RSCWS said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Pensioner’s Grievances in its 110th report vide recommendation No. 3.28 had recommended that “The committee is of the view that Government should sympathetically consider the demand of Pensioner’s Associations for 5% additional quantum of pension on attaining the age of 65 years, 10% on 70 years, 15% on 75 years and 20% on 80 years to the pensioners” as per the table below:

The RSCWS said that the government has not implemented the recommendations for Additional Pension from the age of 65, 70 and 75 years due to its financial implications despite being in agreement with the same, as mentioned in the 120th Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Pensioners grievances.

“It is, therefore, requested that above said recommendations may please be implemented for grant of additional pension of 5% on attaining 65 years of age, 10% from 70 years of age and 15 % on attaining 75 years of age, in line with 20% of additional pension as already granted on attaining the age of 80 years,” RSCWS said.

The memorandum further said that pensioners continue to suffer due to the ever-rising cost of sustenance in old age due to failing health, and ever rising cost of Medicines besides those of other social and family responsibilities.

“Financial implications of the proposal for additional Pension may please be reviewed sympathetically keeping in view the hardship of the Pensioners with every passing year of age. The Government of India may please consider the proposal sympathetically and provide for requisite funds for the same,” it said.

Central Government Employees’ pay and pension are based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

