7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government employees who are eagerly waiting for their hike in dearness relief and dearness allowance, here comes another piece of good news for them. The Central government has extended the time limit for submission of claims for Travelling Allowance (TA) on retirement from 60 days to 180 days following the date of completion of the travel. The Central government, however, kept the time limit for submission of TA claim on tour, transfer and training at 60 days. An announcement in this regard has been made by the Department of Expenditure at the Ministry of Finance.

The government employees must note that the TA and other allowances to employees are being provided as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The Department of Expenditure had earlier in its letter dated March 13, 2018 had changed the time limit for submission of claims for TA on Tour/Transfer/Training/ Journey on retirement to 60 days from one year.

However, the department made the changes now after it received frequent requests regarding the extension of time-limit for submission of TA claims against journeys performed by retired employees and their families for going to home town/place of settlement after retirement as difficulties are being faced by the retired Government officials while claiming reimbursement of TA on retirement within a period of sixty days of completion of their journey.

Issuing a fresh notification in this regard on June 15, 2021, the department of expenditure said that the matter has been considered and in partial modification of the order, it has been decided that the time limit for submission of claims for TA on Retirement is modified from 60 days to 180 days (six months), succeeding the date of completion of the journey.

As per the latest update, the new orders for claiming TA on retirement will be effective from the date of issue of the order that is June 15, 2021.