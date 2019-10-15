7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for government employees of Uttar Pradesh as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that his government will disburse the Diwali bonanza to around 1.4 million non-gazetted employees.

The development from the Adityanath administration comes a day after he approved the bonus and the DA. As per the announcement, the employees will receive bonus for 30 days this year and will have the best Diwali ever. The UP CM has also directed to release the salary of the state employees ahead of the festival.

According to Additional chief secretary Sanjiv Mittal, government employees and other employees working with aided educational institutions, technical education institutions, urban local bodies and district panchayats in the pay scale of Rs 4,800 before pay commission revision would get 30 days bonus subject to a maximum of Rs 7,000.

As per the notification, both class 3 and class 4 employees will get the benefits and out of total bonus, 75 per cent would be deposited in the provident fund, while rest amount will be deposited in their account. The 30-day bonus will cost about Rs 900 crore and is likely to help about 14 lakh employees. These employees will get benefits under the Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme.

In another development, the non-gazetted Central government employees belonging to Group B and Group C will also receive a bumper Diwali bonanza under the Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) section. This announcement, made by the central government on October 4, is applicable only to those central government employees who are not eligible for the NLPB.

To be eligible for the Diwali bonus, the central government employees serving from 2018-19 should have completed at least six months of their services. It also includes those who were in service till 31st March 2019.