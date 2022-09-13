7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Over 50 lakh central employees, who are demanding a dearness allowance (DA) hike under the 7th pay commission are likely to get benefits this festive season, said reports. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, reports claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government might make a big announcement regarding the DA hike this Navratri. However, an official statement regarding the probable date and time is still awaited. Government employees are advised to not fall prey to any fake news.Also Read - Good News For Punjab University Teachers! 7th Pay Commission Brings Salary Hike After 5 Years

In March 2022, the Centre approved a 3% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners. The decision was taken by the cabinet committee on economic affairs in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

7th Pay Commission: Centre Planning 4% DA Hike For Employees

If reports are to be believed, the government may announce 4 per cent DA hike for central government employees. If the reports comes true, the DA for the central government employees will climb to 38% of the basic salary from earlier 34%. Earlier last month, the Gujarat government had announced a three per cent DA hike for govt employees under the 7th Pay Commission, with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022.

7th Pay Commission: How to calculate Dearness Allowance?

The Dearness Allowance of the Central govt employees is usually revised twice a year, between January and July. The dearness allowance is calculated by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance by the base wage.