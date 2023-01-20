Home

7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: DA Hike After Jan 31? How Salary Will Increase With 41% Dearness Allowance – Complete Calculation Here

7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Centre may approve 4% DA hike after January 31.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Though nothing has been confirmed, speculations are rife that the government may increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees after the Union Budget 2023. Zee News reported that the government may give a hint about the DA hike in the upcoming All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) numbers. For the unversed, AICPI is released on the final working day of each month. The dearness allowance is expected to rise by 3% if the future index (for December 2022) stays the same. If the reports come true, the DA will be increased from 38 per cent to 41 per cent for all employees.

Salary After 3% DA Hike

If the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 18,000, the estimated DA/DR at 41% rate will be 7,380/month

At a 38% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 6,840 per month. This means the salary will increase by Rs 900/month

Increase in annual salary 900X12 = Rs 10,800

This means that the salary of a government employee drawing a basic salary of Rs 18,000 per cent will get an additional Rs 900 per month with DA Hike in 2023. On annual basis, it will be at Rs 6480.

Earlier last year, the Union Cabinet had raised Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 4 per cent to 38%. A total burden of Rs 12,852 crore was borne by the exchequer towards payment of those allowances. The move (4% DA hike) benefitted about 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

In March 2022, the Cabinet had hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 3 per cent to 34 per cent from 31 per cent previously, effective January 1, 2022.