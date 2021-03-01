7th Pay Commission Latest News: For those aspiring to get a central government job with huge pay scale, here’s a piece of good news. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications against 43 vacancies for the post of Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on or before March 18 midnight. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Is Prior Intimation Needed For Govt Employees to Avail LTC Cash Voucher Scheme? Check What Centre Says

As per the notification issued by UPSC, as many as 26 seats have been set aside for Unreserved candidates, four seats for SC-04, one for ST, eight for OBC and four for EWS. Of the Forty-three vacancies, One vacancy is reserved for candidates belongs to PwBD with Disability of Blind (B) or Low Vision (LV).

Salary

The post is permanent and offers salary in pay scale Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. This means the monthly salary offered for the applicants is Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Apart from this, the appointee will be given seventh pay commission perks like Dearness Allowance (DA) and other allowances.

Age limit, Eligibility

Those aspiring to apply for these posts should not exceed the age of 35 years. A degree in law from a recognized University and seven years practice at the Bar in conducting criminal cases are essential qualifications.

Application fee

Candidates have been asked to pay a fee of ₹25 only, either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

“Candidates are requested to apply only online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in and not write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in,” said the UPSC notification.

Detailed information regarding eligibility, educational qualifications, age limit and other details can be obtained from UPSC official website upsconline.nic.in.