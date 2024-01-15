Home

7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Govt Employees May Not Receive DA Hike This Year, Here’s Why

7th Pay Commission: The Karnataka government employees are, however, hopeful that chief minister Siddaramaiah will accept the pay commission’s report, allocate funds and increase dearness allowance.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Check when DA hike will be announced for Karnataka govt employees?

7th Pay Commission: Even as several states have announced DA hike for their respective employees during Christmas and New Year, the government employees in Karnataka might not receive salary hike this year as the proposal to increase salaries is marred in uncertainty with the government mulling delaying implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

According to a report by TOI, the state government officials said the revenue crunch was the primary cause for the delay. Moreover, they stressed that the focus of next month’s state budget will be on mobilising resources to fund the government’s five guarantee schemes.

Employees Express Concern Over Delay in DA Hike

In the meantime, the representatives of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association (KSGA) expressed concern over potential delay of salary hike. However, they are hopeful that chief minister Siddaramaiah will accept the pay commission’s report and allocate funds.

In this regard, a meeting between KSGA and the CM last week postponed as Siddaramaiah was occupied with the launch of the Yuva Nidhi scheme.

Demand For Salary Hike Long-Pending, Say Employees

Giving details, Sadanand Nelagudri, secretary of the KSGA, said the demand for a salary increase is a long-pending one and he stressed the government’s commitment to meeting it.

He added that the DA hike need not be announced in the budget session and that Siddaramaiah should address it outside the budget presentation.

It should be noted that the Siddaramaiah govt had in 2018 accepted recommendations of the 5th Pay Commission and announced a 30% pay hike for employees just before presenting the budget for 2018-19 in February.

However, one finance department official told the news portal that the state government may be constrained this time.

He added that meeting the demand of DA hike for the government employees will be a “challenge” as state is compelled to implement the five guarantee schemes which will cost the exchequer an estimated Rs 58,000 crore in 2024-25.

Uttarakhand Hikes DA For Govt Employees

Last week, the Uttarakhand government hiked the Dearness Allowance of its employees as part of the seventh pay commission from 42 per cent per month to 46 per cent. In a statement, the state government said the revised DA will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2023, and arrears will be paid to beneficiaries in cash.

The state government also said the revised DA from January 1, 2024 will be paid to the employees along with their salaries every month.

