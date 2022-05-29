7th Pay Commission Latest News | New Delhi: Since April 1, 2022, government employees have been receiving salaries according to the 7th pay commission. The government had announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) in January 2022. However, according to various reports, the talks around the 8th pay commission have been going on and there is an update.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Govt Employees Get DA Hike in July? Big Announcement Expected by May 31

According to the update, the 8th Pay Commission will, most likely, never be implemented. The government is working on doing away with the pay commissions in toto. Now, the central government is planning to give increments to their employees on the basis of their performance, akin to the rules in the private sector.

Arun Jaitley’s Hints

In 2016, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stated that the government must focus on their employees and not only on the pay commissions. He had made the statement during a speech in the Parliament.

The reports have also emerged that have stated that now the route of ‘Automatic Pay Revision’ will be applicable. The government, however, has not verified, any such claims yet.

DA Hike

The Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) is revised for the central government employees twice a year. This year, the latest revision is scheduled to take place in July. Last time, it was revised in January 2022.