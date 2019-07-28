New Delhi: With the implementation of 7th pay commission recommendations by Central as well as several state governments, the burden of inflation has been reduced from the hands of employees. The new 7th CPC recommendations that proposed a new pay structure and uniform fitment factor, has certainly improved the quality of lives of employees.

However, certain doubts that still hover around the fixture of salaries under the new system was explained in the 7 Pay Commission report.

Arriving at a new salary

According to the report, the fitment of each employee in the new pay matrix is will be done by multiplying their basic pay on the date of implementation by a factor of 2.57. The figure so arrived at should be located in the new pay structure, in the level that corresponds to the employee’s grade pay on the date of implementation, barring cases where the Commission has recommended a change in the existing grade pay.

To help employees understand the pay matrix better, the panel suggested the following steps for locating one’s pay as per the new system.

Step 1: Identify the basic pay drawn by the employee as on the date of implementation.

Step 2: Multiply that amount by 2.57 and round-off to the nearest rupee.

Step 3: The figure so arrived or the closet to it in the Level assigned to the grade pay will be the employee’s new pay matrix.