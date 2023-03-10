Home

7th Pay Commission: Check How Much Salary to Increase For Govt Employees After DA Hike

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Over 50 lakh central government employees are going to be benefitted from the hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

7th Pay Commission: Apart from the DA and DR hike, the Centre may also make announcement on Fitment Factor hike.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government employees, who are for a long time waiting for a salary hike, are going to hear some good news in the next few days. According to an official at the Ministry of Finance, the announcement regarding the DA hike is likely to be made in the next 10 days. Sources closely following the development said the paperwork for the DA hike is under process and the announcement will be made after approval from the Union Cabinet. Apart from the DA and DR hike, the Centre may also make announcements on the Fitment Factor hike.

How much salary will increase?

At present, the common fitment factor stands at 2.57 per cent. If an employee gets a basic pay of Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, his total pay will be Rs 15,500×2.57 or Rs 39,835. Moreover, the Central government employees are pushing for a 3.68 increase in the fitting factor.

Here’s what the Centre may announce next week:

The central government is likely to announce a 4 percent DA hike for the central government employees.

The Central government employees are likely to get 18-month DA arrear s well.

Apart from the working employees, the pensioners may also get a 4 percent hike in Dearness Relief.

Dearness Allowance Hike: All You Need to Know

For the unversed, Dearness allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1. The revision happens in September and the second one happens in March every year.

Over 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners were benefitted by the DA hike last year. The Centre had last year hiked DA by 4 per cent to 38 per cent. Before this, the DA was hiked by 3 per cent to 34 per cent in March under the 7th Pay Commission.

