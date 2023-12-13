Home

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announced For Govt Employees of Jammu and Kashmir, Check How Much Salary to Increase

7th Pay Commission: The J&K government said in the order that the arrears on account of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance from July 2023 to November 2023 shall be paid in cash in December 2023.

7th Pay Commission: Here comes a piece of big news for the government employees of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance for its employees. The revised DA rates will come into effect from July 1, 2023.

“In continuation to the Government Order No. 93-F of 2023 dated 04.05.2023, it is hereby ordered that Government employees working in regular pay scale under 7th Pay Commission recommendations shall be paid Dearness Allowance as; Existing Rate of DA per month 42% of Basic Pay to 46% of Revised Rate of DA per month with effect from 01.07.2023”, the notification from the J7K government stated.

The order further reads that the term ‘Basic Pay’ in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc.

The J&K government said in the order that the arrears on account of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance from July 2023 to November 2023 shall be paid in cash in December 2023 and the revised Dearness Allowance shall form part of monthly pension/family pension from December 2023 onwards.

The notification further stated that the payment of Dearness Allowance involving a fraction of 50 paisa and above shall be rounded to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paisa shall be ignored.

Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir, several other states have also increased the dearness allowance for their state employees.

Arunachal Hikes DA by 4%

Recently, the Arunachal Pradesh government hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 4% for state government employees and pensioners. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on X.

Notably, the DA and DR have been hiked from 42 per cent to 46 per cent, with effect from July 1. “The DA and DR arrears from July 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023 shall be paid in cash. Wish you all a very Diwali,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Chandigarh Hikes DA by 4%

During Diwali season, the Chandigarh UT administration increased the dearness allowance (DA) for government and Chandigarh administration employees by 4% during Diwali. With the latest hike, the DA will be increased from 42% to 46%, which will benefit around 20,000 employees.

Karnataka Hikes DA by 3.75%

The Karnataka government also announced a 3.75 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. The hike is also included pensioners. The state government said it was revising the dearness allowance from the existing 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Hike DA by 4%

The Tamil Nadu government announced DA hike by 4 per cent this time. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced a 4% increase in DA (Dearness Allowance) for State government employees, teachers and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1 this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.