7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: In what comes as a Diwali bonanza for thousands of state government employees, the Chhattisgarh government on Friday hiked Dearness Allowance of state employees by 5%. The announcement was made by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. With this latest hike, the total DA has been hiked to 33 per cent.

Taking to Twitter, Baghel said, "The state government has decided to increase the DA by 5 per cent for officers and employees of the state. The hike will be effective from this month (October 1, 2022)…"

राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को 5 प्रतिशत डीए (महंगाई भत्ता) वृद्धि का निर्णय लिया है। डीए की बढ़ी हुई दर अक्टूबर माह से ही प्रभावी होगी। डीए में पांच प्रतिशत की वृद्धि के बाद प्रदेश में सातवें वेतनमान से वेतन पाने वालों को 33 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता मिलेगा। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 14, 2022



The move from the state government will benefit around 3.80 lakh state government employees.

Earlier, the Baghel government had hiked the DA of government workers by 6%; as a result, they were receiving 28% DA under the 7th Pay Commission.

The state government employees who were getting pay based on the 7th Pay Commission scale would now earn 33 per cent of their salary as a result of the DA’s 5% rise. Corresponding to this, the state government hiked the DA by 12% for employees whose salaries fall under the scale established by the 6th Pay Commission. Now, these employees will receive 201 per cent DA as opposed to 189 per cent.

In this regard, the head of the revenue board, divisional commissioners, and collectors have received a circular from the state’s finance department on the rise in DA. Notably, the hike will result in a yearly burden to the exchequer of an additional Rs 930 crore.

It should be noted that the Dearness Allowance (DA) is being paid to employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies has been raised by up to 15%, according to an official memorandum of the Department of Expenditure (DoE) dated 12th October 2022.

For employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who continue to receive their salaries in accordance with the 5th and 6th Central Pay Commissions, respectively, the Ministry of Finance has raised the DA rates by up to 15%.

The employees who receive their pay in accordance with the 5th Pay Commission now get DA at a 15% higher rate than before, from 381% to 396% of basic pay. The commencement date for this is July 1, 2022.