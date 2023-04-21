Home

7th Pay Commission: When Centre Plans to Revise Fitment Factor For Govt Employees?

7th Pay Commission: It is expected that in 2024, the Fitment factor will be increased on the basis of 7th pay commission recommendations. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

7th Pay Commission: As per the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor of the employees is 2.57 at present.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After receiving the hike in the dearness allowance (DA), the Central government employees are now looking forward to seeing revision in the Fitment Factor which will help in their salary hike. In this regard, the Centre is going to take a decision soon.

According to a report by Zee Business, as the Lok Sabha elections will be held in 2024, there has been a lot of talk going on regarding the Fitment factor revision. The report said that the Central government is considering revision of the Fitment Factor and after the revision, the government employees are likely to get good news by next year.

Salary to Increase After Fitment Factor Revision

There will be a big increase in the basic salary of the employees after the Fitment Factor revision. It is expected that in 2024, the Fitment factor will be increased on the basis of 7th pay commission recommendations. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor of the employees is 2.57 at present. With the revision of the Fitment Factor, the basic salary of employees is expected to see a rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. The government employees are now demanding the government to raise the fitment factor to 3.68.

Haryana Hikes DA by 4%

The Haryana government on Thursday announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees. With the latest hike, the dearness allowance has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pay, with effect from January 1, 2023.

The Haryana government said the enhanced DA will be paid with the payment of April and arrear for the months of January to March, 2023, shall be paid in the month of May.

Himachal Hikes DA by 3%

The Himachal Pradesh government has recently announced 3% hike in Dearness Allowance for the state government employees and it was announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of the 76th Himachal Day.

The pensioners and state government employees will now receive a 34 per cent DA, which was 31 per cent earlier. The decision will benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners. It will also put an additional burden of about Rs 500 crore on the state’s exchequer, the state government said in statement.

