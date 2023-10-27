Home

7th Pay Commission: 4% DA Hike Announced For Govt Employees of THIS State, Check How Much Salary to Increase

7th Pay Commission: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state employees will get the hiked DA from July 1, 2023, and nearly 3.5 lakh employees in Haryana will benefit from the move.

7th Pay Commission: The announcement from the Haryana government comes after the Centre increased the DA for government employees from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Going in line with the Central government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced a 4 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. The announcement from the Haryana government comes after the Centre increased the DA for government employees from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

The chief minister said the state government employees will get the hiked DA from July 1, 2023, and nearly 3.5 lakh employees in Haryana will benefit from the move of the state government.

CM Khattar made the announcement about the DA hike while addressing the media on the occasion of the completion of nine years of his government. During this time, he also highlighted several achievements as well as people-oriented and public welfare programmes carried out in his tenure.

Prior to Haryana, other states such as Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have announced hike in dearness allowance for their government employees ahead of Diwali. While some states announced 3% DA hike, others have announced 4% DA hike for their employees.

4% DA Hike Announced For Tamil Nadu Govt Employees

Last week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a 4% DA hike for government employees with effect from July 1, 2023 and said the move will benefit about 16 lakh state government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners.

Earlier this year in May, the state government had hiked DA by 4 per cent for state government employees and pensioners. The DA was increased from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

4% DA Hike Announced For Odisha Govt Employees

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had last week hiked dearness allowance for state employees by 4%. With this latest hike, the DA and DR has now increased to 46 per cent from 42 per cent. CM Naveen Patnaik said the enhanced amount will be paid from July 1, 2023 retrospectively. The DA hike will benefit 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners in Odisha.

4% DA Hike Announced For Karnataka Govt Employees

The latest state to announce DA hike is Karnataka which increased the dearness allowance for the state government employees by 3.75 per cent and CM MK Stalin said it was revising the dearness allowance from the existing 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent. With the hike, the state government will spend an additional Rs 1,109 crore from the state exchequer.

