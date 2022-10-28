7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Days after granting a hike in Dearness Relief, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued a clarification with respect to Dearness Relief (DR) hike announced for central government pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission. As per the clarification from the department, DR is payable on the original basic pension before commutation in regards to former central government employees.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get Next DA Hike on This Date

"References/Representations have been received in this Department seeking clarification whether the Dearness Relief is payable on original basic pension or on pension as reduced after commutation. It is clarified that dearness relief is payable on the original basic pension before commutation or such basic pension before commutation as revised on implementation of recommendations of Pay Commission etc. and not on the pension as reduced after deduction of commuted pension," said DoPPW in the clarification.

The department said under Rule 52 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, DR benefit being given to retired government employees and family pension beneficiaries is granted to pare the price rise. The benefits of the DR include even those who are drawing compassionate allowance under Rule 41.

The department said the notification has been issued due to a misunderstanding about whether the DR benefit is payable on the original basic pension before commutation or on the reduced pension after commutation.

As part of the 7th Central Pay Commission, the DR rate for central government pensioners is currently 38 per cent. The DR is based on the basic pension prior to commutation, not the reduced pension following commutation. As per the earlier announcement, 38 per cent DR rate will be in effect beginning July 1, 2022, as the central government recently announced a 4 per cent DA and DDR increase.

It must be noted that the DR is the same as an dearness allowance (DA) but it is being given to central government pensioners.