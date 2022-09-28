7th Pay Commission News: Bringing cheers to lakhs of Central government employees ahead of festive season, the Union cabinet on Wednesday hiked the dearness allowance and dearness relief for them. After the approval from the Cabinet, the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners has been hiked by 38 per cent of the basic pay from 31 per cent.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission LIVE: Centre Approves 4% DA Hike For Govt Employees

During the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the proposal to release the DA was approved to compensate for the price rise. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Early Diwali For Govt Employees as Their DA Hiked by 4% — Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase

DA hiked by 4%

As per the updates from the Centre, the additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees are estimated at Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum; and Rs 4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 – from July, 2022 to February, 2023. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Announcement on Dearness Allowance Hike Likely Today After Cabinet Meet

Moreover, the additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Relief to pensioners are estimated at Rs.6,261.20 crore per annum; and Rs.4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 in the financial year 2022-23 – from July, 2022 to February, 2023.

In a statement, the finance ministry said that the move from the government will benefit about 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. The move is also applicable for civilian employees and those employed in defence services.

What to do if DA hike is denied?

In case of non-payment of salary, dearness allowance and other dues, the Central Government Employees can file a complaint to his/her immediate superior authority, the head of the office or any authority at the appropriate level who is competent enough to deal with the matter in the organisation.

To deal with the issue, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has come up with a compilation of all existing rules for redressal of grievances filed by Government servants on service matters.

“Whenever, in any matter connected with his service rights or conditions, a Government servant wishes to press a claim or to seek redressal of a grievance, the proper course for him is to address his immediate official superior, or the Head of Office, or such other authority at the appropriate level who is competent to deal with the matter in the organization,” the DoPT document says.

What to do if complaint not addressed?

In case of complaints regarding non-payment of salary/allowances, the central government can also ask for an interview with a higher officer if s/he has received no reply within a month of submitting the complaint.

“If the individual has not received a reply thereto within a month of its submission, he could address or ask for an interview with the next higher officer for redress of his grievances. Such superior officer should immediately send for the papers and take such action as may be called for, without delay,” the rules say.