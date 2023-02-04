Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: Basic Salary of Govt Employees Likely to be Hiked After Holi 2023. Here’s How Much

7th Pay Commission: Basic Salary of Govt Employees Likely to be Hiked After Holi 2023. Here’s How Much

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and the Centre is likely to take a decision on a fitment factor hike after the festival based on 7th pay commission recommendations.

7th Pay Commission Update

7th Pay Commission: At a time when lakhs of Central government employees are waiting for the release of the 18 months’ DA arrears, here comes another piece of good news that will bring cheers to them. The basic salary of the Central government employees is likely to be hiked after Holi 2023, according to a report by Aaj Tak. The report suggested that the hike will increase the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000 for the Central government employees.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and the Centre is likely to take a decision on a fitment factor hike after Holi based on 7th pay commission recommendations.

Currently, the common fitment factor stands at 2.57 per cent. It means if the employees receive basic pay of Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, their total pay will be Rs 15,500×2.57 or Rs 39,835. Earlier, the 6th CPC had recommended the fitment ratio at 1.86.

The report claimed that several rounds of meetings have been held regarding the hike in fitment factor and the government is planning to implement this before 2024, and it is likely to be announced in March 2023 after Holi celebrations.

Lakhs of Central government employees for the past many months have been demanding hike in fitment factor to 3.68. The expected hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000.

Earlier reports also suggest that the Centre is also likely to hike the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees in March 2023, effective January 1. In the meantime, the finance ministry has also updated the house rent allowance (HRA) rules for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission recently.