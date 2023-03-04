Home

7th Pay Commission: Check How Much DA Will be Hiked For Govt Employees After Holi

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: If the salary is hiked, it would be the first dearness allowance hike of 2023 for central government employees.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The festival of Holi this year will bring more colours for the central government employees when their salary will be hiked next week. If reports are to be believed, the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief of government employees are likely to be hiked after Holi. A report by Financial Express claimed that an announcement in this regard is expected on March 8. However, there is no official confirmation on the exact date of the DA hike announcement by the Centre. Hence, the central government employees must wait till the official order in this regard is released.

If the salary is hiked, it would be the first dearness allowance hike of 2023 for central government employees. Apart from the DA hike, the Dearness Relief is also likely to be hiked for the government employment on the same day.

When DA will be hiked?

Even as various media outlets are floating several reports, there is no official confirmation on the date of the DA/DR hike announcement from the government. However, it is expected that the Centre could announce DA hike after Holi festival.

How much DA hike is expected this time?

The Central government employees are expecting a 4% hike in DA and DR respectively. If this is announced, then the new DA rate for Central Government Employees will increase to 42%.

Check last DA hike details

The Central government had hiked DA on October 3, 2022 in an official order. The Dearness Allowance was that time increased from 34% to 38% of the Basic pay with effect from 1st July 2022. Dearness relief was also hiked from 34% to 38% for the central government pensioners.

The employees must note that the basic salary for DA calculation is based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations. The Centre provides DA/DR to employees and pensioners to compensate for the erosion in the value of their salary/pension income due to rising inflation.

