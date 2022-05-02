Raipur: Chhattisgarh government on Sunday revised the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to the State Government Employees by five per cent on the occasion of International Labour Day. The dearness allowance of state government employees which was 17 per cent so far, has reached 22 per cent of basic pay, after the increment.Also Read - Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Govt Hikes Variable Dearness Allowance On Minimum Wage | Details Here

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision of the state government. “A big decision was taken today in the interest of employees. I announce the increment in the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent. The new rate will be applicable from May 1,” tweeted Bhupesh Baghel in Hindi. Also Read - From Importing Coal to Acquiring Chhattisgarh Mine, How Maharashtra Plans to Deal With Ongoing Power Crisis

Notably, the Bhupesh Bhaghel-led government’s decision came following the long-standing demand of the officers and employees of the state to make their DA equivalent to that of the central government employees at 34 per cent. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: After DA Hike, Will Govt Employees Get Dearness Relief? Check What Govt Says

Mahendra Singh Rajput, president of Chhattisgarh Ministerial Employees Union, had said that Chhattisgarh is 17% behind in terms of dearness allowance. The state government employees showcased demonstrations and launched protests last month against low DA.